US president unlikely to visit Pakistan after India trip: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday ruled out the possibility of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Pakistan on the heels of India trip.

Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui rejected what she said rumours circulating on social media that the US president will come to Pakistan upon conclusion of his two-day India visit.

She said there is no truth in reports of President Trump’s visit to Islamabad.

About the Afghan peace process, Ayesha Farooqui said Pakistan welcomed an announcement with regard to signing of a peace deal between the US and Afghan Taliban and expressed the optimism that it would lead to resumption of intra-Afghan talks and peace in the war-torn country.

President Donald Trump arrived in India on Monday on a two-day official visit.

Earlier, on Jan 30, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that US President Donald Trump expressed his willingness to visit Pakistan.

In a statement, he said the US president considers Pakistan as an important country and he wants to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

