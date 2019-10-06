US presidential candidate presses India to respect Kashmiris’ rights

WASHINGTON: The US Democratic presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren, expressed concerns over the grim situation in the occupied territory, pressing India to respect the rights of the Kashmiris.

Ms Elizabeth Warren in her tweet said, “The US-India partnership has always been rooted in our shared democratic values. I’m concerned about recent events in Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions. The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected.”

The Massachusetts senator is the second influential American politician to raise voice for besieged Kashmiris.

Normal life remained crippled in occupied Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to continued military siege on the 63rd consecutive day, today.

Kashmir Media Service reported that people continue to face immense hardships due to the heavy presence of Indian troops in every nook and corner and suspension of means of communication. All shops, main markets and educational institutions continue to remain shut and public transport off the road in Kashmir valley as a mark of silent protest against the repeal of the special status of the territory by India.

