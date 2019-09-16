Two US presidential candidates raise voice for Kashmir issue

WASHINGTON: Two democratic presidential candidates of the United States Kamala Harris and Beto O Rourke have expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir.

They made the comments during the meeting with Pakistani American Texas-based leading Pakistani businessman and high ranking influential member of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed and his fellow Nouman Hussain, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Beto O’Rourke – in a race of Democratic presidential candidate – expressed serious concerns, saying that the US must come forward and put its efforts for ensuring peace and stability in South Asia.

Harris said, “We have to remind the Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world. We are keeping a track on the situation. There is a need to intervene if the situation demands.”

The curfew and communication blackout continue across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 43rd consecutive day today.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

