‘US realized Pakistan’s importance due to our effective foreign policy’: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the United States realized importance of Pakistan due to our effective foreign policy.

In an interview reported by the Radio Pakistan, Alvi said the government was pursuing a pro-active foreign policy deeply embedded in the economic prosperity of the country.

He credited Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team for pursuing a pro-active foreign policy aimed at securing Pakistan’s interests.

He said the prime minister responded to the India leadership in a very matured manner, while enhancing the country’s prestige and also undertook visits to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE and engaged with Afghan leadership to trace a solution to the Afghan issue.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent PTI government is taking the country towards a dignified status among the comity of nations.

About China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the President said this mega project is ensuring progress and prosperity of Pakistan. He stressed the need to explore the country’s mineral resources.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also termed Pakistan’s foreign policy a major difference in bringing US and Taliban to negotiation table.

Qureshi has said that Pakistan’s efforts helped bringing the United States and the Taliban to hold talks. He said the world accepted Pakistan’s stance on the peace process, now we are sure about more good news in the future.

