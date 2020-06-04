US records 919 virus deaths in 24 hours

The United States recorded 919 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 107,099, according to the latest real-time tally Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country — hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities — has now confirmed nearly 1.85 million cases, the Baltimore-based school reported at 8:30 pm Wednesday (0030 GMT Thursday).

Even if the pandemic seems to be abating to some extent in the country, health experts are still worried, and say that widespread anti-racism protests over the past week could lead to a new surge in cases.

Brazil reported a record 1,349 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period Wednesday, the health ministry said, as the pandemic continued to take a grim toll on Latin America’s hardest-hit country.

The figure brought the total death toll from the new coronavirus in Brazil to 32,548, with 584,016 confirmed infections — the second-highest caseload worldwide, after the United States.

Brazil’s death toll, which has doubled in 17 days, is currently the fourth-highest worldwide, after the US, Britain and Italy.

Experts say under-testing in the country of 210 million people means the real numbers are probably much higher.

Coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 386,731 lives across the world so far, with over six point five million confirmed cases.

The United States is on top of the list with over 109,140 deaths followed by the Britain 39,728 and Italy with 33,601 deaths.

More than 3 million people have recovered from the infection.

