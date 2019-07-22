US senator Graham calls on PM Imran, discusses bilateral ties

WASHINGTON: United States Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interests, bilateral relations, Pakistan’s role in the region and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

Both the dignitaries also discussed matters pertaining to PM Imran’s meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and others were present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, acting Managing Director (MD) International Monetary Fund (IMF) David Lipton had reiterated Fund’s resolve to continue helping Pakistan for implementation of economic reforms package.

Mr. Lipton called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC, to discuss the economic conditions of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to PM on Commerce Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh were present during the meeting.

