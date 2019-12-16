RAWALPINDI: US senator Lindsey Graham has met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), said the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) on Monday.

Lindsey Graham and General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed the reconciliation process of Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability, said DG-ISPR in a Twitter message.

US Senator Lindsey Graham called on COAS. Regional security including Afghan Reconciliation Process was discussed. Visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability. pic.twitter.com/eJlQy0pcui — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 16, 2019

Earlier on December 13, United States (US) Special envoy for Afghan reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad had met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Zalmay Khalilzad held a meeting with COAS General Qamar Javed at General Headquarters (GHQ) during his visit to Pakistan. The meeting was also attended by US ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones.

They discussed the latest situation of regional security and the ongoing Afghanistan reconciliation process.

The US special envoy had also lauded Pakistan’s role for enduring peace in Afghanistan during his visit to the Foreign Office to meet Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

During the meeting matters related to mutual interest including Afghan peace process were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, Pakistan firmly believes that Afghanistan issue cannot be resolved through force. “The only solution is table talks.”

Pinning hope for the revival of the US-Afghan Taliban peace talks, FM Qureshi said peace of the region is connected with peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan, he continued.

The visiting US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad apprised the foreign minister about his recent delegation-level talks with the Afghan Taliban. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

