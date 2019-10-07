US senators, Sadiq Sanjrani discuss regional issues  

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Congressional delegation of the United States called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad on Monday, ARY News reported.

The US delegation comprised Senator Chris Van Hollen and Margaret C. Hassan. Matters of mutual interest, regional and international matters and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjrani maintained that Pakistan rendered unmatched sacrifices of world’s peace and added that Islamabad will continue its efforts for regional peace and stability.

He said that peace and progress should be given a chance in the region.

Earlier in the day, a US congressional delegation had called on Prime Minister’s Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and discussed various development programmes being funded by the American government and future opportunities of collaboration in various environmental, climate change, clean energy and waste-to-energy projects.

The meeting between Malik Amin Aslam and the US delegation, which included two senators, was held at the Ministry of Climate Change.

The US delegation included Senator Chris Van Hollen, Senator Maggie Hassan, US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones, Chargé d’Affaires Afreen Akhter and Political Military Unit Chief Sujata Sharma.

