US State Dept expresses concerns over restrictions, arrests in IoK

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has expressed concerns over the enforced arrests and imposition of restrictions by the Indian authorities in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The United States is closely monitoring the situation of the [occupied] Jammu and Kashmir,” said Morgan Ortagus, the spokesperson of the US State Department.

She demanded the Indian authorities to respect the human rights in the Jammu and Kashmir. Ortagus said on behalf of the US government that the country supports the opening of dialogues between both countries in order to find a solution of the Kashmir dispute.

Moreover, the two US Congressmen including Ted Lieu and Don Beyer have also expressed deep concerns over the ongoing situation of the occupied valley.

Ted Lieu, in his latest Twitter message, said, ” I am also hearing from constituents who cannot contact family members in Kashmir & have no idea if they’re safe.

I am also hearing from constituents who cannot contact family members in Kashmir & have no idea if they’re safe. Democracies like India should not be engaging in a communications blackout that has lasted over three weeks. We need de-escalation, not the hiding of what’s happening. https://t.co/CZtrPQkUTO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 29, 2019

While slamming the undemocratic moves of the New Delhi government, the Congressman said, “Democracies like India should not be engaging in a communications blackout that has lasted over three weeks. We need de-escalation, not the hiding of what’s happening.”

Don Beyer, on his Twitter account, said, “Very concerned about the situation in Kashmir, particularly the ongoing communications blackout. Have heard from constituents cut off from their families who are worried about what will happen to them. Despite the blackout, the world is watching.”

Very concerned about the situation in Kashmir, particularly the ongoing communications blackout. Have heard from constituents cut off from their families who are worried about what will happen to them. Despite the blackout, the world is watching. https://t.co/lbBT970t0J — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) August 21, 2019

The illegal annexation of Kashmir

The Indian government, through a presidential decree issued on August 5 revoked Article 370 of India’s constitution that guaranteed special rights to Occupied Kashmir, including the right to its own constitution and autonomy to make laws on all matters except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

In the lead-up to the move, India sent thousands of additional troops to the occupied valley, imposed a crippling curfew, shut down telecommunications and internet, and arrested political leaders.

On Saturday, a delegation of India’s main opposition politicians, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has been sent back to the capital, New Delhi, after it reached Srinagar. Gandhi and others had flown into the occupied region to observe the situation on the ground.

