US State Department unaware about PM Imran Khan’s visit

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has expressed ignorance about the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan this month, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The White House would be reached for confirmation of the visit”, said State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, while addressing a press briefing here today.

The spokesperson said they had heard about the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan but the White House had not communicated them officially in this regard.

Meanwhile, sources in the White House said a statement on the visit of Imran Khan would be issued on Wednesday (today).

Earlier on June 18, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque, on Tuesday unveiled that PM Imran Khan is likely to pay a visit to the United States in next one to two months.

Read more: PM Imran likely to visit US on July 20: sources

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, Naeemul Haque said that PM Khan has decided to stay at the ambassador’s home during his US visit in order to set an example of austerity for avoiding hefty expenditures while staying at hotels there.

Comments

comments