US-Taliban peace deal to pave way for development, prosperity in region: Dr Firdous  

ISLAMABAD: Lauding the historic peace deal between the United States and the Afghan Taliban, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the agreement will pave the way for development and prosperity in the region, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Dr Firdous said that the immense sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation bore fruit and hoped that peace would soon be established in Afghanistan.

She said that Pakistan have been playing role for peace in the region and across the world. The special assistant said that PM Imran Khan narrative of peaceful solution to Afghan conflict has won today.

Earlier int he day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had welcomed a historic peace deal signed between the US and the Taliban in Qatar.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the signing of the accord, he had said: “We welcome the Doha Accord signed between US & the Taliban. This is the start of a peace & reconciliation process to end decades of war & suffering of the Afghan people.”

“I have always maintained that a pol[itical] solution, no matter how complex, is the only meaningful path to peace.” He had stressed that now all stakeholders had to ensure that spoilers were kept at bay.

“My prayers for peace for the Afghan people who have suffered for decades of bloodshed. Pakistan is committed to playing its role in ensuring the agreement holds & succeeds in bringing peace to Afghanistan,” he had reiterated.

