US team visits Islamabad airport to assess measures for PIA’s direct flights   

ISLAMABAD: A United States (US) Transport Security Administration (TSA) team on Tuesday visited Islamabad International Airport (IIA) to assess the on-ground services, facilities and security measures for PIA’s direct flights to America, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the national flag-carrier said that PIA team has worked hard to conform with the TSA standards and is hopeful that with the approval, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, PIA will operate non-stop flights to the US.

1/2 Good news might be around the corner! The US Transport Safety Administration (TSA) team, on PIAs request, is in Pakistan to assess the on-ground services, facilities & security measures for PIA’s direct flights to the USA Mainland. pic.twitter.com/AuIQ5WjOQm — PIA (@Official_PIA) March 10, 2020

He maintained that officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Airports Security Force (ASF) and PIA briefed the six-member team of TSA at the airport.

The spokesperson said that the TSA team will also visit Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Read More: PIA all set to resume direct flights to US

Earlier on March 9, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had all set to resume direct flights between Pakistan and the United States (US).

In a major development, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) had allocated the B-6 lounge of the Islamabad International Airport for the passengers departing for the United States.

Sources had said that the latest screening machines had been installed in the B-6 lounge.

The sources had maintained that a five-member team of the US Homeland Security has arrived in Islamabad to overview the arrangements for direct flights and the security measures at the major airports in the country.

Comments

comments