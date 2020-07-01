US trade delegation arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A trade delegation led by US International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) chief executive officer (CEO) Adam S Boehler has arrived in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CEO US IDFC Adam S Boehler along with his delegation met Prime Minister’s Adviser for Commerce, Textile and Industry Production Abdul Razak Dawood. They exchanged views on bilateral trade ties and cooperation between both countries.

Abdul Razak Dawood said that Pakistan is taking steps to establish durable trade relations with Afghanistan, whereas, the country is going ahead to enhance its trade connections with the Central Asian states as well. He urged the US trade delegation to make the investment in energy sector which would provide low-cost electricity to the nationals. He added that US IDFC could play an important role in enhancing regional cooperation.

The PM’s commerce adviser also highlighted opportunities for foreign investment into different sectors.

CEO IDFC Adam S Boehler said that the institution is working on regional funds related to coronavirus. He added that IDFC has $3 billion of funds for the financial institutions.

