Culmination of US trip, beginning of new chapter in US-Pak relations: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi taking to the social media, Twitter dubbed the culmination of Pakistani leadership’s US trip as “new chapter in history”, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging website, the Federal Minister tweeted: ” @ImranKhanPTI added a new chapter in history with his landmark visit to US. Miracles are happening for #Pakistan one after another since #PMIK took over. He trust only #Allah & seek support from Allah only. He will never ever compromise on Pak & Humanity IA. Pure inspiration!”

Hailing the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s contribution to the trip and his meetings with the dignitaries in the United States along with his meeting with the President of the United States Donald Trump.

Earlier, State Minister for Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi on July 19 said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to see Afghan refugees’ return to their homeland with dignity.

Talking to newsmen after attending a ceremony in Islamabad, Afridi said Pakistan playing a vital role in the Afghan peace process.

Relations between both the Islamic states are strengthening with every passing day, he said and added that outstanding issues with Afghanistan are being dealt in a humble manner. “Recently a delegation hailing from Afghanistan met with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.”

Afridi said peaceful and safe exit of Afghan refugees to their homeland is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

Commenting on the recent opening of the air spaces by Pakistan, he said the airspace was opened on the request of Afghanistan.

The minister said Afghanistan is a sovereign state and Pakistan is ready to help in every possible manner it could. Afghan land should not be used for carrying out terror activities in Pakistani soul.

He said evil forces do not want to see brotherhood between Pakistan and Afghanistan and appealed Afghan people not to forget the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan for them.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Pakistan is hosting over 1.4 million Afghan refugees, making the country the second-largest host of the refugee population in the world.

