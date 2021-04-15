Pakistan supports US troop withdrawal in coordination with Afghan stakeholders: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said on Thursday that Pakistan supports the principle of responsible troop withdrawal in coordination with Afghan stakeholders, ARY News reported.

Responding to media queries, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, “We have seen the statement of US President Joe Biden announcing that the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan will start on 1 May 2021 and will be completed by 11 September 2021.”

“Pakistan has been consistently supporting and facilitating the efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan. We believe there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a negotiated political solution through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process is important for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Towards this end, the US-Taliban Agreement of 29 February 2020 laid the foundation for a comprehensive intra-Afghan peace agreement including a permanent ceasefire for bringing an end to violence in Afghanistan.

“In our view, it is important that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan coincides with the progress in the peace process. We hope that the forthcoming meeting of Afghan leadership in Turkey would be an important opportunity for Afghans to make progress towards a negotiated political settlement.”

“In this regard, we support the principle of responsible troop withdrawal in coordination with Afghan stakeholders. We also hope the U.S. will continue to urge the Afghan leaders to seize this historic opportunity for achieving a political settlement in Afghanistan.”

Chaudhri said that Pakistan has consistently reiterated that peace and stability in Afghanistan is in our interest and it reaffirms its abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

A meaningful engagement of the international community for promoting reconstruction and economic development in post-conflict Afghanistan is important for ensuring sustainable peace and stability.

Pakistan believes that another key feature in the efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan should be a time-bound and well-resourced plan for the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland and their reintegration in Afghanistan.

Pakistan will continue to work together with the international community in the efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, concluded the FO spokesperson.

