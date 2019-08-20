US urges India to free detainees, restore rights in Kashmir

WASHINGTON: The United States called on India Tuesday to quickly release detainees and restore basic liberties in Indian occupied Kashmir (Iok) to ease tensions in the flashpoint region.

“We continue to be very concerned by reports of detentions, and continued restrictions on the residents of the region,” a senior State Department official told reporters.

“We urge respect for individual rights, compliance with legal procedures and inclusive dialogue,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity after returning from a visit to the region.

Tensions have been high since India revoked autonomous rule in the part of occupied Kashmir on August 5.

Indian authorities imposed a communications blackout and heavy restrictions on movement from the eve of the intervention.

At least 4,000 people have been detained in Indian occupied Kashmir since then.

Trump has offered to play the role of a mediator, saying Modi had requested his services, an assertion that New Delhi formally denied.

Several countries including China and Turkey have expressed concern over the current situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and condemned the Modi govt’s move against the revoking of the special status of IoK.

On the other hand, more protests erupted in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Tuesday as people defying curfew and other restrictions took to the streets in Srinagar and other parts of the territory to protest against the revoking of the special status of IoK by the Indian government.

At least eight people with pellet injuries were admitted to hospitals in Srinagar. An official confirmed that at least two dozen stone-pelting incidents took place in different areas of the Kashmir valley.

