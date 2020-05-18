US woman arrested for spitting in nurse’s face, claiming to have coronavirus

AURORA III; An Illinois woman who claimed to have COVID-19 was arrested Monday after spitting in a nurse’s face at an Aurora hospital.

Just after midnight on Monday, police were called to Mercy Hospital, located in the 1300 block of North Highland Avenue, after received a report of the alleged incident.

Cynthia Meyers, 33, of Oswego, was arrested after police believed she spit in a nurse’s face because she didn’t want to complete her discharge paperwork. Police said Meyers checked herself into the hospital and claimed to have coronavirus.

Police said after refusing to complete the paperwork, she lunged toward a nurse and spit in her face.

She has been charged with aggravated battery to a nurse, a Class 3 felony. Illinois has seen 90,436 cases with the majority of those patients in the Chicago area. In late March, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman both announced they had contracted the coronavirus.

