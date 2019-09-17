US woman weds Pakistani man after friendship on Facebook

KHANPUR: A woman hailing from the United States happily tied the knot with a Pakistani man belonging to Khanpur, ARY News reported.

The couple – Sheryar and Sheila – decided to marry each other after a year-long friendship on social networking site Facebook.

The wedding was commemorated in Khanpur after US citizen Sheila accepted Islam and her name was changed to “Ayesha”.

Sheila (Ayesha) told ARY News that she met ‘Sherry’ [Sheryar] on Facebook and further said: “I am very pleased to be in Pakistan, it is a beautiful country. Its culture and people are so great and friendly and loveable.”

Sheryar who is 24 years old said that the couple would soon settle in the US.

Sheila, 45, lives in Tennessee state of the US.

