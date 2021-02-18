USAID-funded centre for COVID-19 handed over to Sindh govt   

KARACHI: A United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded command and control centre for COVID-19 was handed over to the Sindh government on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The state-of-the-art command and control centre for coronavirus was handed over to the provincial government during a semi-virtual ceremony in Karachi today.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, USAID Sindh-Balochistan Regional Director James Peres and other senior officials attended the semi-virtual event.

The centre will help the provincial government in monitoring the pandemic situation and in decision making. It is pertinent to mention here that the USAID will set up state-of-the-art command and control centres for coronavirus and other pandemics in all the four provinces in collaboration with the federal and provincial governments.

First robot-operated COVID-19 testing lab inaugurated in Islamabad

Last year on November 12, for the first time in the country, a robot-operated COVID-19 testing laboratory had been inaugurated in Islamabad.

According to the details, British High Commissioner Christian Turner had inaugurated the robot-operated COVID-19 testing laboratory in the capital. The mobile laboratory could conduct over 2,000 coronavirus tests per day and it required as little as six staff members to operate all the shifts.

