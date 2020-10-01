ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar chaired a session on Thursday to ponder over the projects sponsored by United States Agency for International Development (USAID), ARY News reported.

The session headed by Khusro Bakhtiar deliberated some 65 projects by USAID to be materialized in Pakistan the collective worth of which comes at $4.3 billion dollars.

The programs by USAID comprise projects on education, health, agriculture, energy and infrastructure development.

Bakhtiar expressed his gratitude on behalf of the government for the USAID grant to the tune of $32 million amid the country’s fight with COVID-19 outbreak.

He noted that the development projects in the country, funded by the USAID, are being completed expeditiously and stressed that a mechanism is being formulated to ensure timely reporting on these projects.

The economic affairs minister advised the provinces to prioritize the development programs in their respective jurisdictions and speed up their completion.

Mission Director for USAID in Pakistan was present in the meeting as well and reassured the economic affairs ministry of continuous economic collaboration with Pakistan government.

