Osama Satti was not involved in any criminal activity, reveals inquiry report

ISLAMABAD: The judicial inquiry report into the killing of 22-year-old man Osama Satti has revealed that the Islamabad youngster was not involved in any criminal activity, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The commission found that Osama was shot from all directions by ATS personnel and he was not involved in any robbery or other criminal activity.

News of Osama’s death was deliberately hidden from his family for four hours and officers tried to turn the incident into a dacoity case,” the report revealed, adding that “Rescue 1122 vehicle reaching the incident site was provided the incorrect location details by the police control room.”

As per the judicial inquiry report, 22 shots were fired at the vehicle of Satti by more than four ATS personnel and cartridges were sent for forensics after 72 hours.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met with Nadeem Younis Satti, the father of Osama Satti who was shot dead by policemen in the federal capital.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the premier prayed for the departed soul. He regretted the despicable incident and assured the father of Osama of complete justice

Osama Satti was killed by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel after they claimed that the boy refused to stop his vehicle at a check-point following a robbery report on the wireless. The post mortem report later found that the boy was shot multiple times from the front.

The family of the victim has since demanded of the authorities to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter owing to their distrust of the police.

