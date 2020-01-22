USD registers depreciation against PKR in interbank market

KARACHI: The United States Dollar (USD) observed a depreciation of its value against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) at the end of day trading on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The greenback registered a fall of 8 paisa against the PKR with its previous value Rs 154.60 decreased to Rs 154.52 in the interbank market.

Earlier on January 22, stressing the need for joint efforts to steer the country out of the present crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the business community to pay taxes.

Addressing the business community in Islamabad, PM Imran urged the traders to work with the government for collection of more taxes.

He said that with collective efforts the nation would be able to overcome all its problems and challenges. The prime minister said that national dignity and self-reliance go side by side.

