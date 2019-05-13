CM Usman Buzdar calls for action against artificial price-hikers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to launch indiscriminate crackdown against the elements responsible for artificial price-hike in the province, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement here from the provincial capital of the province, he said it is the responsibility of administration to ensure availability of essential commodities at notified rates especially in the holy month of Ramazan.

Buzdar directed concerned departments to take effective measures to stabilize the prices of essential commodities.

Earlier in the month of April, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had ordered a province-wide crackdown against hoarders and profiteers.

He had directed the cabinet’s sub-committee on price control to take indiscriminate action against the profiteers.

He had said steps should be taken to control prices of basic food items, adding that artificial hike in the prices of vegetables, fruits and lentils would not be tolerated.

The chief minister had said that deputy commissioners should keep check on prices and quality of basic commodities in their respective districts and monitor steps to control prices.

Usman Buzdar had directed the officials concerned to be in the field and perform duties diligently to provide relief to the masses.

