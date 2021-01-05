CM Usman Buzdar again tests positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has again tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to CM House sources, Usman Buzdar had undergone a test for COVID-19 on January 3 for the second time and the results once again came out positive today.

He has quarantined himself at home for further 14 days after testing positive for the infection.

The chief minister Usman Buzdar on Dec 30 had been taken to Surgical Tower of Mayo Hospital for Chest CT Scan after he exhibited minor symptoms.

CM Buzdar developed negligible chest pain, and difficulty in breathing, Professor Dr Aslam noted to which he suggested a CT Scan on the recommendation of pulmonologist.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier last week after which he quarantined himself and exhibited minor symptoms.

