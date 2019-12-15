All segments of society to take part in anti-polio campaign: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced the commencement of anti-polio vaccination campaign across the province from Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar, in his Twitter message, said that all segments of the society will have to fight a war against polio disease in Pakistan in order to void children of the next generation. He announced ministers, parliamentarians and civil society will unitedly take part in the upcoming campaign.

پاکستان کو پولیو سے پاک کرنے کی جنگ ہم سب نے مل کر لڑنی ہے تاکہ ہماری آنے والی نسلوں میں کوئی بچہ اس وائرس کا شکار نہ ہو کل سےپنجاب بھر میں پولیو مہم شروع ہو رہی ہے جس میں ہمارےتمام وزراء، پارلیمنٹرینز اور سول سوسائٹی کے افراد پولیو ٹیموں کے شانہ بشانہ حصہ لیں گے#PakFightsPolio https://t.co/IivnHOEb6E — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) December 15, 2019

Earlier in May, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had urged the religious scholars to support the anti-polio campaign in the country.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema belonging to different schools of thought who called on him in Lahore, CM Buzdar urged the religious scholars to provide all-out support to make the anti-polio campaign successful.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that surfacing polio cases in Pakistan was a matter of concern and added that the whole world had become free from polio, but this disease still exists unfortunately in Pakistan.

Terming the role of Ulema in the anti-polio campaign vital, CM Buzdar said, “Our mission is to make Punjab a polio-free province and we have to work jointly for this objective.”

He said the Ulema had always played an effective role in the protection of social and moral values, and today the children need the role of the Ulema to make the anti-polio campaign successful.

On this occasion, the religious scholars reiterated full support to the government for eradication of polio from the country. They said that they stand shoulder to shoulder with the government for this national cause.

