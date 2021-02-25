Web Analytics
CM Buzdar approves establishment of five new hospitals

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar has approved the establishment of five more Mother and Child Hospitals in the province.

He announced this during a meeting with health officials here in Lahore. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was also present in the meeting.

Speaking at a meeting, the chief minister said that these hospitals will be set up in Attock, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar and Sialkot.

Read More: CM Buzdar forms committee to review health facilities in Lahore hospitals

He said that the mother and child hospital project would be extended to other cities of Punjab.

Back in January, the Punjab government formed a committee to review arrangements related to health facilities in Lahore-based hospitals.

An eight-member committee had been formed on the directions of the Punjab chief minister.

The committee had been tasked to visit hospitals and submit its report regarding the availability of health facilities in hospitals on daily basis.

