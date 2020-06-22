LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday formally approved construction of 500-bed mother and child hospital in Gujrat, ARY News reported.

He announced the construction of the hospital during a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who called on him at CM House, Lahore.

During the meeting, CM Buzdar assured Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi that funds for the construction of a 500-bed hospital in Gujrat will be released on a priority basis. He said that the mother and child hospital project would be extended to other cities of Punjab.

Matters pertaining to the budget session, political situation of the country, public welfare programs and measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus were discussed during the meeting.

The Speaker felicitated Sardar Usman Buzdar on presenting a relief oriented budget for 2020-21.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement today said the provincial government-generated Rs750 million funds without using any public money.

“This step of ours is a remarkable example of cleaning offices and making the system transparent,” he said.

He said divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and police helped complete the auction process. The amount generated through the auction has already been deposited in the provincial kitty, he added.

