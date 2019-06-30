Punjab CM says following PM’s vision of austerity, transparency

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday reiterated that the provincial authorities were following the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for adopting austerity and transparency, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar, in his statement, said that the provincial government is protecting national exchequer and adopting tradition to spend the resources on nationals.

“Previous rulers had excessively spent national funds for their personal benefits,” he said.

Buzdar said, “The process of savings and expenditures’ cut was initiated from CM Punjab’s office up to 60 per cent as compare to the fiscal year of 2017-18.”

Read More: Usman Buzdar hails Punjab Assembly for amicably passing budget

The chief minister detailed, “We have reduced expenditures on gifts and hosting guests to Rs30 million from Rs11 million, whereas, expenses of vehicles’ maintenance are decreased up to 40 per cent from Rs4.5 mln.”

“Security expenses of Rs830 mln is shrunk to Rs280 mln,” he added.

Earlier on June 23, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had said the PTI government is improving the working of institutions to directly benefit the common man.

In a statement, he said reforms are being carried out to reverse the rot as the outdated system has given nothing to the people except problems.

He said in the past public delivery system was not improved to provide best facilities to the masses.

Buzdar said the country is moving towards achieving its real destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Comments

comments