Punjab CM Usman Buzdar beats COVID-19

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has managed to defeat the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar said that he has recuperated from the deadly coronavirus, adding that his latest test for COVID-19 has returned negative. “Due to the grace of Allah Almighty and the prayers of people, I have recuperated from the COVID-19,” the chief minister added.

He urged the masses to wear masks and adopt all the SOPs standard operating procedure (SOP) to keep themselves safe from the deadly virus. It is pertinent to mention here that Usman Buzdar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 21st of December.

He had undergone a test for COVID-19 and the results came out positive that day. He had quarantined himself at home after testing positive for the infection.

Read More: CM Usman Buzdar again tests positive for coronavirus

Earlier on January 5, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had again tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to CM House sources, Usman Buzdar had undergone a test for COVID-19 on January 3 for the second time and the results once again came out positive that day.

He had quarantined himself at home for further 14 days after testing positive for the infection. The chief minister Usman Buzdar on Dec 30 had been taken to Surgical Tower of Mayo Hospital for Chest CT Scan after he exhibited minor symptoms.

