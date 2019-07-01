Punjab CM chairs cabinet meeting to discuss seven-point agenda

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet underway in Lahore to hold discussions over seven-point agenda, ARY News reported.

The session is being attended by provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and others.

Sources said that the participants will exchange views on the current political situation, whereas, they would be informed of instructions given by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The provincial cabinet is likely to give approval of some important legislations including Punjab Witness Protection Rules, Punjab Sugar Factories’ Control Amendment Act and Flood Policy 2019 besides making various important decisions.

Earlier, the Punjab cabinet had decided to withdraw proposed sales tax on inter-city air-conditioned buses on June 25.

Presiding over the cabinet meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that directed to make an amendment in the finance bill in this regard. He said that the decision would provide a real relief to masses and added that the provincial government would take more steps to provide maximum relief to the people.

The chief minister said, “I am grateful to the cabinet for extending support during a difficult economic situation.” Appreciating the performance of the cabinet, CM Buzdar said, “The Punjab cabinet members have worked day and night and their hard work is yielding positive results.”

The cabinet meeting also gave approval to MoU about joint financial obligations between the federation and the provinces.

