CHUNIAN: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the provincial government has approved immediate establishment of Child Protection Bureau (CPB) in Kasur following the inhumane incident took place in Chunian, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar, while talking to media in Chunian, announced that Kasur is being linked with the Lahore’s Safe City programme besides establishment of Child Protection Bureau (CPB) to void such incidents in future.

The chief minister also announced Rs5 million prize money for providing information regarding the culprits behind the Chunian incident, whereas, the names of informers will be kept in secrecy.

“We are here to condole affected families of Chinian incident. The provincial government has immediately issued instructions after the Chinian incident and carrying out action against the concerned officers besides releasing charge sheet. We will go to maximum extent to stop occurrence of such incidents.”

Buzdar said that the government will not tolerate presence of black sheep in Punjab police forces. The provincial authorities will not post the suspended officers again after the emergence of public complaints, he vowed.

He added that the government has constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising best and eligible officers, whereas, terrorist acts are also being included in the case. The chief minister announced that the Punjab government is appointing Dolphin Force personnel in Chinian as well to ensure protection of citizens.

Earlier on September 17, police had found remains of two children and a complete dead body of another kid in Punjab’s Chunian tehsil of Kasur district who were kidnapped months ago by unidentified culprits.

The recovery was made from Chunian by-pass, whereas, the local police officials had also confirmed that all three were brutally murdered after being sexually assaulted. The deceased children had been identified as Salman, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Faizan.

Punjab’s police department launched a thorough investigation into the incident, while dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken stern notice of murder of three abducted children and sought a report of the incident from the IG Punjab besides issuing directives to immediately trace out the culprits.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members of the deceased children.

