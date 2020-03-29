‘I won’t allow anyone to exploit people’: CM wants food prices stabilised

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday issued directives for the authorities concerned to take measures to stabilise prices of essential food items during the lockdown in the province, ARY News reported.

He reiterated the provincial government’s resolve to fully protect the common man’s interests.

The chief minister directed the authorities to ensure adequate availability of essential items at their fixed rate and take action against hoarders and profiteers without any discrimination as per the law.

He directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to furnish their compliance reports in this regard to the CM Office for perusal.

CM Buzdar said the provincial government would go all-out to provide relief to the public. It is our collective responsibility to provide relief to the public, he maintained, calling for implementation of an effective mechanism for price control.

“I won’t allow anyone to exploit the people of the province,” the chief minister affirmed.

Pakistan’s count of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases soared to 1560 today, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Control Center.

Thus far 14 deaths from the disease have been reported in the country, while 28 have made full recoveries after contracting coronavirus.

