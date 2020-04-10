LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Friday expressed deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of CM Sindh’s brother-in-law Syed Mehdi Shah due to coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Extending his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, Usman Buzdar prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Yesterday, brother-in-law of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah passed away in Karachi after suffering from COVID-19.

Read more: CM Sindh’s brother-in-law dies of coronavirus in Karachi

Sources closer to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) told ARY News that Syed Mehdi Shah was under treatment at a local hospital in Karachi for three weeks and lost his battle against the deadly virus today.

“He had contracted the virus soon after returning from Iraq,” they said adding that the victim was a government servant and was currently posted as Managing Director (MD) SITE.

Currently, the number of positive cases in Sindh is 1,128, out of which 349 have recovered.

