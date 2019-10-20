LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister on Sunday criticised the oppositon parties over running politics of protests, said that the country is currently facing various internal and external challenges, ARY News reported.

He said, “It is the time to unite the nation instead of running politics through protests in the current scenario. A country cannot move forward amid anarchic conditions. We have to avoid running negative politics in the national interests.”

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that supremacy of law will be ensured at all costs while presiding over a high-level meeting in Lahore

Read: Opposition tables wrong demands, says Punjab governor

CM Buzdar said that every possible step will be taken for safeguarding the life and property of the citizens. He added that all necessary measures will be taken for maintaining peace across the province and added that no one will be allowed to violate the law.

Strict and indiscriminate action will be taken against miscreants, the chief minister added. He directed that police should discharge their duties with honestly and wholeheartedly for coping with anti-social elements as maintaining law and order situation for safeguarding the life and property of the people was the top responsibility of the state. CM Buzdar said that miscreants will be dealt with an iron hand.

Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, high authorities of civil and military and other officials were present in the meeting.

