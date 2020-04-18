LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has said opposition parties are doing politics even in this crucial time, when the country is facing coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Opposition has done nothing rather than raising false claims”, CM Usman Buzdar said in his statement.

He said the PTI government is helping the masses practically, who are passing through worst time due to outbreak of the pandemic.

Referring to teh Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, the chief minister said, the programme was initiated with an aim to support the needy families and termed it as transparent programme ever in the history of country.

He said the government is fully aware about the problems of the masses and serving the people in every best possible manner it could.

Usman Buzdar said that keeping in view the virus situation, they have decided against setting up Ramadan Bazaars in the province and cash would be transferred among needy families under the CM Ramadan Package.

