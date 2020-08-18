RAWALPINDI: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated double-decker tourism bus service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of bus service, the chief minister said that the bus service will boost tourism.

“Punjab government is taken measures to promote tourism in the province,” he said and added that the provincial government will also establish a tourism institute in Rawalpindi.

He announced that elderly and special people will get a concession for travelling in bus service. Usman Buzdar further said, “The government will make Bahawalpur and Kohe Sulaiman to Murree point as a tourism hub.”

He further announced that tourism spots will be established around lakes and forts in Jhelum and Chakwal.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) will operate the buses. The main terminal has been set up at Allama Iqbal Park double road.

Read More: Double-decker bus service between Islamabad, Rawalpindi makes trial run

In Islamabad, the tourists will visit different tourist spots including Faisal Mosque, Marghrzar Zoo, Daman-e-Koh, Constitution Avenue, Lok Virsa, Pakistan Museum of Natural History and Shakarparian.

The objective of the service is to promote tourism; to invite local and foreign tourists to enjoy the culture and scenery of the twin cities.

Comments

comments