CM Usman Buzdar visits Mayo hospital to meet Data Darbar blast victims

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday said investigation into Data Darbar suicide blast underway, will be shared with media once completed, ARY News reported.

This he said while talking to journalists after visiting Mayo Hospital to meet the victims of Data Darbar blast. “Following the incident, I had canceled my all scheduled trips”, he added.

The chief minister said the injured are being given best medical facilities to ensure their early recovery.

Meanwhile, the death toll from yesterday’s suicide blast outside the Data Darbar has jumped to 11, as another policeman succumbed to his wounds.

Saddam Hussain, a resident of Kasur, passed away after losing too much blood after being injured in the blast.

Read more: Number of Causalities from Lahore suicide blast jumps to 11

On the other hand, the two police personnel who were martyred in the blast were laid to rest after performing their funeral prayers.

On Wednesday, at least 10 people were martyred and 25 other sustained wounds as a suicide bomber had directly targeted Elite Force vehicle outside Gate No. 2 of Data Darbar shrine.

According to the initial investigation report released by the police department at least ten people including five elite force personnel were martyred and 25 other sustained wounds.

Comments

comments