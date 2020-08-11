Usman Buzdar to appear before NAB alone, conveys CM House Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar would appear before the National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday (tomorrow) alone, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the Chief Minister House Punjab has conveyed to the accountability watchdog that Usman Buzdar would appear before the NAB without being flanked by any provincial ministers or advisers.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Punjab has been directed to appear before the NAB over charges of awarding illegal liquor license to a private hotel, which is right of DG Excise, to record his statement.

Earlier in the day, chaos was witnessed outside the NAB office after PML-N workers clashed with police personnel ahead of party leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the bureau.

The PML-N leader had to turn back home after the corruption watchdog cancelled her scheduled hearing owing to the tense situation outside its office.

The police personnel deployed outside NAB office fired teargas shells to disperse the party workers and activists when they tried to force their way through the barricades placed there for security purposes.

They pelted the policemen and the office with stones turning the area into a virtual battlefield. More than 15 policemen and NAB officials sustained injuries as a result of stone-pelting.

Keeping in view the law and order situation, the corruption watchdog cancelled Maryam Nawaz’s hearing. However, the PML-N leader initially refused to turn back and insisted on appearing before the bureau today but later she relented and returned home.

Around 50 PML-N activists were taken under arrest over their involvement in the clash.

