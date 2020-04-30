LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday took notice of cut in the salaries of health workers for Chief Minister Corona Relief Fund, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar directed authorities to return the two-day salary to doctors and paramedical staff cut as part of a donation for the PM’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

He said that doctors and paramedical staff were paying a frontline role in the fight against Covid-19. Punjab CM announced that the salary of health workers won’t be cut and a special allowance will be given to them.

Read More: Punjab CM announces one month salary for doctors

He also ordered to issue notification of allowance equal to salaries of health care workers.

Earlier, Punjab government had announced life insurance and martyrs package of up Rs8 million for frontline medical workers.

On the other hand, as many as 393 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 6,220, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Thursday.

It also reported six more deaths from the Covid-19, taking the number of people who died from the infection in the province so far to 106. 1,850 people have recovered from the coronavirus, while 27 patients are in critical condition.

79,914 tests have been conducted in the province thus far, the department said.

Comments

comments