Usman Buzdar shares video of low attendance at PDM Lahore gathering

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Sunday took a jibe at apparent low attendance during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, and said that he would like to appreciate the people attending the rally for following social distancing, ARY NEWS reported.

“I would like to appreciate the people attending the Jalsi for following “Social Distancing” SOPs,” he posted a message on Twitter along with a video showing a scattered crowd at the gathering as the speech of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif continued.

I would like to appreciate the people attending the Jalsi for following “Social Distancing” SOPs. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/xQSEaiJpYM — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) December 13, 2020



In a separate message on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the chief minister thanked the people of Pakistan especially Lahore for distancing themselves from the narrative of the PDM.

“The masses have announced their verdict after keeping a distance from the super spreader COVID-19 event and gathering of losers,” he said adding that the people of Lahore have rejected the failed politics of the opposition.

He asked the PDM leadership to repent from its politics after today’s failure.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties has failed to attract public support in Lahore’s public gathering held at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Read More: PDM leaders share images of PTI Lahore gathering on social media

According to police sources, around 8,500 people participated in the Lahore rally, while according to the special branch around 10,000 people attended the PDM’s public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Independent sources told ARY News that 9,000 to 10,000 people were present in the PDM rally held in Lahore.

Comments

comments