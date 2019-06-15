LAHORE: An important meeting was held between Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The meeting was held in the context of the announcement of the provincial budget 2019-20, which the government had announced on June 14 (yesterday).

Tariq Bashir Cheema and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid’s legislator in the National Assembly, Moonis Elahi, were also present in the meeting.

CM Buzdar congratulated Speaker PA Pervaiz Elahi over presenting best-ever provincial budget and handling of the assembly’s proceedings during the budget’s speech.

Punjab presents over Rs2.3tr budget for FY 2019-20

The political high-ups have also exchanged views on ongoing political situation and matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that the opposition exhibited unparliamentary behavior during the budget’s speech. He added that the opposition parties are doing politics on non-issues.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the province went bankrupt due to wrong policies of the previous governments.

They made an agreement to enhance the working relationship between the coalition partners for the development of nationals.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Punjab government had presented its first budget for the fiscal year-2019-20 in the provincial assembly. Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht unveiled the budget with a total outlay of over Rs2300 bn for the next fiscal year in the assembly.

