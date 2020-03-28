LAHORE: So far 13,380 people have been tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Punjab, out of them 557 tested positive and 12,839 negative, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Saturday.

In a tweet, he sought “cooperation of our public to avoid loss of lives and to control the spread of virus.”

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said the government is enhancing testing capacity for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and peddling awareness about who should take a test for the disease.

Speaking at a press conference along with SAPM on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf and NDMA chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, he said Pakistan’s testing capacity is increasing, so does concern.

He said the government has issued an advisory on who should be tested for the presence of the disease.

Zafar Mirza explained the government’s first priority is to conduct tests of four types of people.

