Punjab CM summons report over Rajanpur flood

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday summoned a report over the flood situation of Rajanpur district following the latest spell of monsoon rains, ARY News reported.

The heavy rainfall and thundershowers wreaked havoc in Koh Suleman along Indus River as many of its low-lying areas are flooding due to overflowing drainage nullahs.

CM Buzdar directed district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to remain vigilant over the rise of level of the drainage nullah due to heavy water flow. He also ordered to initiate relief activities in the affected areas besides making steps for securing the lives of the residents on emergency footing.

The chief minister also asked the concerned authorities to establish relief camps for dispatching essentials to the affected people.

According to reports, the authorities expressed fear of overflowing of nullahs that would result into sinking of the nearby settlements following a 50,000 cusec flood passing through the river. The flood warning was issued for Lal Ghar, Lundi Saidan, Mirapur, Hajipur and various other nearby areas.

