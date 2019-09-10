LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements while taking an aerial view of Lahore during Youm-e-Ashura, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar took aerial view of the provincial capital to review security arrangements made during the Youm-e-Ashura’s processions. He was accompanied by Raja Basharat and Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police.

The chief minister inspected the routes of processions and security arrangements by police forces in interior Lahore, Karbala Gamay Shah, Anarkali and Islampur.

He expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and directed authorities to keep monitoring the situation besides ensuring implementation of the security plan by the police and the city’s administration.

The chief minister praised Punjab Police over making foolproof security arrangements. He said that a modern system was formulated for the monitoring of processions and majalis by the provincial government and a security check is also underway through helicopters.

Youm-e-Ashur is being observed across the country on Tuesday (today) with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

The mourning processions are being taken out in all the cities and towns of the country amid strict security arrangements made with heavy deployments of law enforcement agencies.

As part of the elaborate measures to deter any untoward incident, cellular and internet services were suspended in various cities in view of the security measures to void any untoward incident during the processions.

There will be a partial ban on mobile phone and internet services, especially along the routes of Moharram processions.

The cities where cellular services will remain partially suspended include Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and Benazirabad.

Interior Ministry has also put military troops on standby in the federal capital Islamabad in light of security arrangements during the month of Muharram.

According to the orders, 350 soldiers will be deployed in the federal capital for the assistance of Islamabad administration. The soldiers were given special powers under Article 245 of the Constitution.

Comments

comments