LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday announced to establish a separate grid station for the tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan), ARY News reported.

Usman Buzdar in his statement issued here from Lahore, today, said, a separate grid station of 132KV will be set up for the people living in the tribal areas of DG Khan, and added that the Power Division has directed to prepare PC-1 of the project.

Punjab’s chief executive said the project will cost rs. 1billion and a 49-kilometer long transmission line will also be installed in the area.

Last week, Usman Buzdar had given approval for the establishment of Thal University in Bhakkar.

Approving summary sent by Higher Education Department in this regard, Usman Buzdar had said the sub-campus of Sargodha University in Bhakkar will be converted to City Campus of Thal University, reported Radio Pakistan.

That campus is spanning over 108 Kanals.

The chief minister had directed Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar to identify land for setting up the university at the earliest.

He had said the Punjab government has decided to set up overall eight universities and five institutes in the province during next one year.

