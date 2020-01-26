LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again made it clear that Usman Buzdar would continue working as Punjab Chief Minister, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting of the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and (MPAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Punjab, PM Imran said Buzdar would remain the Punjab chief minister and he will not be removed at any cost.

“I knew who the conspirator behind the CM Punjab fiasco and creating controversy to overthrow Buzdar,” he told PTI lawmakers during a meeting.

PM Imran warned that if Buzdar was removed from the post, the provincial government won’t be able to run and the new CM would not even last 20 days.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to defeat the organised mafias involved in misleading the nationals by bringing positive administrative changes.

PM Khan said, “Elimination of corruption is the manifesto of our political party. An organised mafia is promoting a negative impression against the government among nationals and the same people, who were misleading the nation since last many decades, are now seen spreading confusion.”

The premier directed the NA lawmakers to defeat such elements by implementing positive administrative changes. He said that big fishes involved in criminal activities and running mafias were gripped across Punjab for the first time in the history.

