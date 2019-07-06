‘Maryam should be held accountable if she failed to prove video evidence’

KARACHI: Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Saturday said that inquiry should be launched against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz if her evidences against accountability court judge proved wrong, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively in ARY News program ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ the PTI leader said that construction work on ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Project’ will start from next month, adding that 40 industries are attached with Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

He said that Rs1 billion have been set aside for ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’. He urged youth to work with integrity and responsibly.

The PTI leader also called Firdous Ashiq Awan as best SAPM on the information.

Commenting over former president Asif Zardari and Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif he added, “Both leaders were imprisoned for corruption.”

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday showed journalists a secret video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik claiming the judge was forced to give a verdict against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference case.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership, the daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif, showed reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

“No evidence that a single penny has been shifted from Pakistan. No evidence of shifting any money by accused from Pakistan,” Maryam translated the judge Arshad Malik as saying from the video.

The PML-N leader said that the judge also said that he found “no evidence of any embezzlement of funds by Hussain Nawaz (her brother) in Pakistan or Saudi Arabia” and there is absolutely “no link between Nawaz Sharif and the properties in London”.

The PML-N leader also claimed that her father and family presented all sorts of evidences in the court during the hearing of accountability cases against them but none was accepted and today “the reason is before everyone”.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the judge was blackmailed into issuing the verdict against her father and that her father became a victim of “political revenge”.

Comments

comments