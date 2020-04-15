Usman Dar says industries failing to adopt SOPs to be sealed

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Wednesday said, industries which failed to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be sealed across the country, ARY News reported.

Usman Dar said this in his meeting with the president Chamber of Commerce and Industries, who called on him to discuss situation arising from the lockdown.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking decisions by keeping the welfare of poor in the mind. He said coronavirus has badly affected economic activities in the across the globe including Pakistan and the export industries have been exempted from the lockdown to minimize the losses.

Usman Dar warned the industrial units to strictly adopt the SOPs set by the government to halt the spread of the deadly virus.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to extend the ongoing country-wide lockdown for another two weeks.

Addressing a joint press conference following the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, PM Imran had said that all the public places and educational institutions will remain closed during the lockdown. He urged the people to follow the safety instruction issued by the government to protect themselves from Covid-19

He had said that the government was making all-out efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On the occasion, PM Imran announced to open the construction sector to help daily wagers and labourers affected by continued lockdown.

