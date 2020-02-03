Usman Dar makes predictions about coalition partners of PTI-led govt

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar ruled out possibilities of any setback from the coalition partners of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government, saying that the ally political parties are not going anywhere, ARY News reported on Monday.

Usman Dar, while talking to ARY News programme, Off The Record, predicted that the coalition partners of the federal government are not going anywhere and will remain supporting PTI. He added that all reservations of the political parties will be removed as Punjab chief minister is now himself a part of the dialogue committee.

Dar revealed that the political rival of PTI, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), is making secret contacts with the government’s coalition partners. He advised the opposition leader to return to Pakistan from London if he is worried over the developments in the country. He added Nelson Mandela had spent 27 years behind bars instead of preferring lavish lifestyle.

Govt hopeful talks with disgruntled PML-Q will come along

The special adviser said he is confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take action against the responsible persons behind the flour crisis.

He said that they had set an example in Senate election by terminating members of PTI’s provincial legislators. PTI parliamentarians have opposed the bill in Senate seeking increment of salaries of the legislators, said Dar, adding that some PTI lawmakers have voluntarily refused to get salaries including him. Dar said that he is also not receiving any salary from the national exchequer besides using its own vehicle.

Dar vowed that the government will overcome all issues including inflation. He said that the present government is making all-out efforts to control inflation and other issues to the nationals.

