Usman Kakar’s post-mortem report finds no sign of torture

KARACHI: The initial post-mortem report has revealed that former senator Usman Kakar’s death was caused by a brain haemorrhage while no torture mark was not found on his body, ARY News reported on Monday.

The post-mortem of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) former senator Usman Kakar was conducted at Jinnah Hospital in Karachi. The politician had passed away at a private hospital earlier in the day after being shifted to Karachi through an air ambulance due to deteriorated health condition.

Earlier, the opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly expressed suspicions over Kakar’s sudden death and demanded a parliamentary probe.

According to the initial post-mortem report, no sign of torture or injury was found on Kakar’s body and ascertained that it was a natural death caused by a brain haemorrhage.

The senator had undergone craniotomy surgery at Aga Khan Hospital while the final post-mortem report containing chemical and pathological inspection will be issued in a few days.

Usman Kakar’s body was later shifted to Jinnah Bagh where his funeral prayer was offered in the presence of a large number of politicians.

The funeral prayers were attended by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Rashid Soomro, Qari Sher Afzal, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Abdul Razzak, Awami National Party (ANP) Shahi Syed and others.

Kakar was critically injured after he fell in his house on Thursday leading to severe brain injury. He was shifted to Karachi’s private hospital after head surgery in Quetta.

He had been rushed to Karachi from Quetta via an air ambulance after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Thousands of party workers and social workers had gathered in solidarity as he was being shifted to Karachi.

Doctors had placed him on a ventilator due to the severe head injury and trauma. According to the sources within the family, Usman Kakbar breathed his last today at the age of 60 years.

Usman Kakar was born in 1961 in Muslim Bagh, Killa Saifullah District. He received the degree of Bachelor of Laws from Law College Quetta in 1987. During his student life, he joined the Pashtun Student Organisation as a unit secretary. He joined the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) in 1996

He was elected to the Senate of Pakistan as a candidate of PMAP in 2015 Pakistani Senate election.

